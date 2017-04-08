Dj Snake - Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017
DJ Snake @ Main Stage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, United States 2017-03-26
Intro
01. Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Extended Mix) [NEVER SAY DIE]
w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Acappella) [FREE/POLYDOR]
w/ Barely Alive - Poison Dart [DISCIPLE]
02. Valentino Khan & Boaz Van De Beatz - Lord [MAD DECENT]
w/ Deorro & MAKJ - Ante Up (Acappella) [FREE]
03. SKisM - Experts (Barely Alive Remix) [NEVER SAY DIE]
w/ Zedd & Lucky Date feat. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acappella) [INTERSCOPE]
w/ Hoodie - Countdown [FREE]
04. KAYZO - Whistle Wars [DOGHOUSE]
05. TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash (Acappella) [ULTRA]
w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix) [FREE]
06. Kanye West - Power [ROC-A-FELLA]
w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix) [MAD DECENT]
07. JOYRYDE - Hot Drum [OWSLA]
w/ Eric Prydz - Pjanoo [PRYDA]
Moksi On Stage
08. DJ Snake & Moksi - Pigalle [INTERSCOPE]
09. Ghastly - The Spider Symphony [FREE]
Lil Jon On Stage
10. DJ Snake feat. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?! [COLUMBIA]
w/ DJ Snake & Skrillex - Sahara [INTERSCOPE]
Team DJ Snake On Stage
11. Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Outro Edit) [MAD DECENT/COLUMBIA]
w/ Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Aazar Remix) [MAD DECENT/COLUMBIA]
12. Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Outro Edit) [MAD DECENT]
w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Malaa Remix) [FREE/MAD DECENT]
w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Tiësto & MOTi Remix) [FREE/MAD DECENT]
13. Ummet Ozcan - Raise Your Hands (1, 2, 3 Jump Acappella) [SPINNIN']
w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party [SPINNIN']
14. Eptic - Eat My Dust [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]
15. Skrillex & Kill The Noise feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acappella) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]
w/ Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still [FREE]
16. Skrillex & Kill The Noise feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acappella) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]
w/ MERCER & SayMyName - Wanted [CONFESSION]
17. DJ Snake - Propaganda [POLYDOR]
w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (LNY TNZ Remix) [POLYDOR]
w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (SayMyName Remix) [FREE/POLYDOR]
Encore / Future On Stage
18. Future - Fu*ck Up Some Commas [EPIC]
19. Future - Mask Off [FREEBANDZ]
20. Drake & Future - Jumpman [EPIC]
w/ Ape Drums - Jumpman 2.0 [FREE]
w/ Eptic - The End (Breaux VIP) [FREE/NEVER SAY DIE]
21. JOYRYDE - The Box (Crankdat Re-Crank) (DJ Snake Edit) [FREE]
w/ graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank) [FREE/MASHBUK]
22. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco [INTERSCOPE]
w/ DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco (Bad Royale Remix) [INTERSCOPE]
Team DJ Snake Go Back
23. DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night [INTERSCOPE]
w/ DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (ID Remix) [INTERSCOPE]
w/ DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (Junkie Kid Remix) [INTERSCOPE]
G4SHI On Stage
24. DJ Snake feat. G4SHI - 4 Life [INTERSCOPE]
w/ Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) [SPINNIN']
w/ DJ Snake feat. G4SHI - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix) [FREE/INTERSCOPE]
25. Excision & Space Laces - Push It Up [ROTTUN]
26. DJ Snake & AlunaGeorge - You Know You Like It (Outro Edit) [ISLAND]
27. DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Outro Edit) [INTERSCOPE]
28. DJ Snake feat. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle (Outro Edit) [INTERSCOPE]
