Dj Snake - Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017

DJ Snake @ Main Stage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, United States 2017-03-26

Intro

01. Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Extended Mix) [NEVER SAY DIE]

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Acappella) [FREE/POLYDOR]

w/ Barely Alive - Poison Dart [DISCIPLE]

02. Valentino Khan & Boaz Van De Beatz - Lord [MAD DECENT]

w/ Deorro & MAKJ - Ante Up (Acappella) [FREE]

03. SKisM - Experts (Barely Alive Remix) [NEVER SAY DIE]

w/ Zedd & Lucky Date feat. Ellie Goulding - Fall Into The Sky (Everybody Fuckin Jump Acappella) [INTERSCOPE]

w/ Hoodie - Countdown [FREE]

04. KAYZO - Whistle Wars [DOGHOUSE]

05. TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash (Acappella) [ULTRA]

w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix) [FREE]

06. Kanye West - Power [ROC-A-FELLA]

w/ Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You (ShockOne Remix) [MAD DECENT]

07. JOYRYDE - Hot Drum [OWSLA]

w/ Eric Prydz - Pjanoo [PRYDA]

Moksi On Stage

08. DJ Snake & Moksi - Pigalle [INTERSCOPE]

09. Ghastly - The Spider Symphony [FREE]

Lil Jon On Stage

10. DJ Snake feat. Lil Jon - Turn Down For What?! [COLUMBIA]

w/ DJ Snake & Skrillex - Sahara [INTERSCOPE]

Team DJ Snake On Stage

11. Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Outro Edit) [MAD DECENT/COLUMBIA]

w/ Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low (Aazar Remix) [MAD DECENT/COLUMBIA]

12. Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Outro Edit) [MAD DECENT]

w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Malaa Remix) [FREE/MAD DECENT]

w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Tiësto & MOTi Remix) [FREE/MAD DECENT]

13. Ummet Ozcan - Raise Your Hands (1, 2, 3 Jump Acappella) [SPINNIN']

w/ Jauz & Ephwurd - Rock The Party [SPINNIN']

14. Eptic - Eat My Dust [SPINNIN' PREMIUM]

15. Skrillex & Kill The Noise feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acappella) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]

w/ Jauz & Crankdat - I Hold Still [FREE]

16. Skrillex & Kill The Noise feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos - Recess (Acappella) [OWSLA/BIG BEAT]

w/ MERCER & SayMyName - Wanted [CONFESSION]

17. DJ Snake - Propaganda [POLYDOR]

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (LNY TNZ Remix) [POLYDOR]

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (SayMyName Remix) [FREE/POLYDOR]

Encore / Future On Stage

18. Future - Fu*ck Up Some Commas [EPIC]

19. Future - Mask Off [FREEBANDZ]

20. Drake & Future - Jumpman [EPIC]

w/ Ape Drums - Jumpman 2.0 [FREE]

w/ Eptic - The End (Breaux VIP) [FREE/NEVER SAY DIE]

21. JOYRYDE - The Box (Crankdat Re-Crank) (DJ Snake Edit) [FREE]

w/ graves & Coolights - Say Things (Crankdat Re-Crank) [FREE/MASHBUK]

22. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco [INTERSCOPE]

w/ DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco (Bad Royale Remix) [INTERSCOPE]

Team DJ Snake Go Back

23. DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night [INTERSCOPE]

w/ DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (ID Remix) [INTERSCOPE]

w/ DJ Snake feat. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (Junkie Kid Remix) [INTERSCOPE]

G4SHI On Stage

24. DJ Snake feat. G4SHI - 4 Life [INTERSCOPE]

w/ Martin Garrix vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem) [SPINNIN']

w/ DJ Snake feat. G4SHI - 4 Life (Habstrakt Remix) [FREE/INTERSCOPE]

25. Excision & Space Laces - Push It Up [ROTTUN]

26. DJ Snake & AlunaGeorge - You Know You Like It (Outro Edit) [ISLAND]

27. DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Outro Edit) [INTERSCOPE]

28. DJ Snake feat. Bipolar Sunshine - Middle (Outro Edit) [INTERSCOPE]