Hardwell – Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017

  1. Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro
  2. w/ Hardwell - ID
  3. NWYR - Orchestra (Working Title)
  4. w/ Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Acappella)
  5. w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acappella)
  6. M83 vs. The Chainsmokers - Midnight Paris (Nick Davy Edit)
  7. w/ SICK INDIVIDUALS - Alive
  8. w/ Hardwell & Maddix - ID
  9. Hardwell & KAAZE ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends (Working Title)
  10. w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acappella)
  11. Steve Angello & Laidback Luke - Be (Acappella)
  12. w/ KAAZE - ID
  13. w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acappella)
  14. Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell vs. Martin Garrix vs. Maddix & KEVU ft. Dua Lipa - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Scared To Be Lonely vs. BANG (Hardwell UMF Mashup)
  15. Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Chuckie Jump Around Bootleg)
  16. w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave
  17. w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acappella)
  18. w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (W&W Bootleg)
  19. Armin van Buuren & W&W - If It Ain't Dutch (Acappella)
  20. w/ Gareth Emery & Standerwick ft. Haliene - Saving Light (NWYR Remix)
  21. w/ Hardwell ft. Chris Jones - Young Again (NWYR Remix)
  22. Reid Stefan - Lose Control
  23. w/ Lookas - Can't Get Enough
  24. w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Island Nation Remix)
  25. w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acappella)
  26. w/ Jimmy Clash - Brutal (Faruk Sabanci Edit)
  27. w/ Mike Cervello - Fuego (1,2,3 Fuego Acappella)
  28. W&W - Put 'Em Up (Working Title)
  29. w/ Chuck Nash - Are You Ready (Make Some Noise) (Acappella)
  30. w/ Daddy Yankee - Gasolina
  31. Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (NWYR Remix)
  32. w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acappella)
  33. w/ Maddix - ID
  34. ID - ID
  35. Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr. Vegas - Badam
  36. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (W&W Festival Mix)
  37. w/ Deorro & J-Trick - Rambo (Let's Get Fuckin' Crazy Acappella)
  38. w/ Quintino - Work It
  39. Hardwell & Moksi - ID
  40. w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (acappella)
  41. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode (Ummet Ozcan Remix)
  42. 4B & Junkie Kid - Love Is Dead
  43. w/ Marshmello - Alone (Acappella)
  44. w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acappella)
  45. Hardwell & KURA ft. Anthony B - Police
  46. DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak & Dr Phunk Remix)
  47. w/ Hardwell & Dr Phunk - Once Again
  48. w/ TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party (Acappella)
  49. Hardwell ft. Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night

