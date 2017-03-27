Hardwell – Live @ Ultra Music Festival 2017

Hardwell - Hardwell Is In The House 2017 Intro

w/ Hardwell - ID

NWYR - Orchestra (Working Title)

w/ Hardwell ft. Amba Shepherd - Apollo (Acappella)

w/ Hardwell & W&W ft. Fatman Scoop - Don't Stop The Madness (Acappella)

M83 vs. The Chainsmokers - Midnight Paris (Nick Davy Edit)

w/ SICK INDIVIDUALS - Alive

w/ Hardwell & Maddix - ID

Hardwell & KAAZE ft. Jonathan Mendelsohn - We Are Legends (Working Title)

w/ Mightyfools - Footrocker (Get Your, Get Your Hands Up Acappella)

Steve Angello & Laidback Luke - Be (Acappella)

w/ KAAZE - ID

Jewelz & Sparks vs. Seth Hills vs. Hardwell vs. Martin Garrix vs. Maddix & KEVU ft. Dua Lipa - Crank vs. Raise Your Hands vs. Spaceman vs. Scared To Be Lonely vs. BANG (Hardwell UMF Mashup)

Chuckie - Who's Ready To Jump (Chuckie Jump Around Bootleg)

w/ VINAI ft. Harrison - The Wave

w/ Hardwell & MAKJ - Countdown (Acappella)

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (W&W Bootleg)

Armin van Buuren & W&W - If It Ain't Dutch (Acappella)

w/ Gareth Emery & Standerwick ft. Haliene - Saving Light (NWYR Remix)

w/ Hardwell ft. Chris Jones - Young Again (NWYR Remix)

Reid Stefan - Lose Control

w/ Lookas - Can't Get Enough

w/ Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger (Island Nation Remix)

w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acappella)

w/ Jimmy Clash - Brutal (Faruk Sabanci Edit)

w/ Mike Cervello - Fuego (1,2,3 Fuego Acappella)

W&W - Put 'Em Up (Working Title)

w/ Chuck Nash - Are You Ready (Make Some Noise) (Acappella)

w/ Daddy Yankee - Gasolina

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (NWYR Remix)

w/ Swedish House Mafia ft. John Martin - Don't You Worry Child (Acappella)

w/ Maddix - ID

ID - ID

Hardwell & Henry Fong ft. Mr. Vegas - Badam

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You (W&W Festival Mix)

w/ Deorro & J-Trick - Rambo (Let's Get Fuckin' Crazy Acappella)

w/ Quintino - Work It

Hardwell & Moksi - ID

w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (acappella)

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode (Ummet Ozcan Remix)

4B & Junkie Kid - Love Is Dead

w/ Marshmello - Alone (Acappella)

w/ MAKJ & Lil Jon - Let's Get F*cked Up (Acappella)

Hardwell & KURA ft. Anthony B - Police

DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win (DJ Paul Elstak & Dr Phunk Remix)

w/ Hardwell & Dr Phunk - Once Again

w/ TJR ft. Savage - We Wanna Party (Acappella)