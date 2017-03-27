Zedd @ Ultra Music Festival 2017 "Miami"
Zedd @ Ultra Music Festival 2017 "Miami"
- Zedd ft. Jon Bellion - Beautiful Now (Intro Edit)
- Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft. Zedd - Starving (Bali Bandits Remix)
- Black Eyed Peas - The Time (Dirty Bit) (Zedd Remix)
- Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger (Instrumental Mix)
- w/ Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Acappella)
- w/ Martin Garrix & Florian Picasso - Make Up Your Mind
- Zedd - Done With Love
- ID - ID
- Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne - Rather Be (Merk & Kremont Remix)
- Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (SICK INDIVIDUALS Remix)
- w/ ID - ID
- Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
- w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
- Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love (DJ Snake Remix)
- w/ Nonsens - Gotta
- ID - ID
- w/ Zedd & Aloe Blacc - Candyman
- Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
- w/ ID - ID
- Queen - We Will Rock You
- w/ ID - ID
- Missy Elliott - Get UR Freak On
- w/ ID - ID
- Fit 2 Gym DJs - Who's That Chick (Do You Love Me or Not)
- Ariana Grande ft. Zedd - Break Free
- Zedd ft. Selena Gomez - I Want You To Know
- ID - ID
- Curbi - Shinai
- Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night
- w/ Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night (Zedd & KDrew aka Kevin Drew Extended Remix)
- Zedd ft. Foxes - Clarity
- Daft Punk - One More Time (Zedd Remix)
- Mason - Exceeder (Felguk Remix)
- Zedd ft. Matthew Koma - Spectrum
- Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
