Zedd @ Ultra Music Festival 2017 "Miami"

Zedd @ Ultra Music Festival 2017 "Miami"

  1. Zedd ft. Jon Bellion - Beautiful Now (Intro Edit)
  2. Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft. Zedd - Starving (Bali Bandits Remix)
  3. Black Eyed Peas - The Time (Dirty Bit) (Zedd Remix)
  4. Axwell Λ Ingrosso ft. Pharrell Williams - Dream Bigger (Instrumental Mix)
  5. w/ Alesso ft. Tove Lo - Heroes (We Could Be) (Acappella)
  6. w/ Martin Garrix & Florian Picasso - Make Up Your Mind
  7. Zedd - Done With Love
  8. ID - ID
  9. Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne - Rather Be (Merk & Kremont Remix)
  10. Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX - I Love It (SICK INDIVIDUALS Remix)
  11. w/ ID - ID
  12. Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
  13. w/ Zedd & Grey - Adrenaline
  14. Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love (DJ Snake Remix)
  15. w/ Nonsens - Gotta
  16. ID - ID
  17. w/ Zedd & Aloe Blacc - Candyman
  18. Drake - Hotline Bling (Ookay VIP Remix)
  19. w/ ID - ID
  20. Queen - We Will Rock You
  21. w/ ID - ID
  22. Missy Elliott - Get UR Freak On
  23. w/ ID - ID
  24. Fit 2 Gym DJs - Who's That Chick (Do You Love Me or Not)
  25. Ariana Grande ft. Zedd - Break Free
  26. Zedd ft. Selena Gomez - I Want You To Know
  27. ID - ID
  28. Curbi - Shinai
  29. Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night
  30. w/ Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night (Zedd & KDrew aka Kevin Drew Extended Remix)
  31. Zedd ft. Foxes - Clarity
  32. Daft Punk - One More Time (Zedd Remix)
  33. Mason - Exceeder (Felguk Remix)
  34. Zedd ft. Matthew Koma - Spectrum
  35. Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay

