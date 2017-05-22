Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) testo



Open up your heart

Throw away the key

Distance can be hard

When you're losing belief

So let me in

Just let me in



Falling walls

Everything changes, everything changes in love

Falling walls

Everything changes, everything changes in love

So I can get out of the dark

I know I won't be pulled down

Know we can start again

So let me be your only

And leave your trust on me

Know we can start again



Bury all your fears

In a shallow grave

Wipe away all these tears

And restore my faith



Falling walls

Everything changes, everything changes in love

Falling walls

Everything changes, everything changes in love

So I can get out of the dark

I know I won't be pulled down

Know we can start again

So let me be your only

And leave your trust on me

Know we can start again