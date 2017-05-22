Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) testo
Open up your heart
Throw away the key
Distance can be hard
When you're losing belief
So let me in
Just let me in
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
So I can get out of the dark
I know I won't be pulled down
Know we can start again
So let me be your only
And leave your trust on me
Know we can start again
Bury all your fears
In a shallow grave
Wipe away all these tears
And restore my faith
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
So I can get out of the dark
I know I won't be pulled down
Know we can start again
So let me be your only
And leave your trust on me
Know we can start again
