Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone)

Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Ummet Ozcan - Everything Changes (feat. Chris Crone) testo

Open up your heart
Throw away the key
Distance can be hard
When you're losing belief
So let me in
Just let me in

Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
So I can get out of the dark
I know I won't be pulled down
Know we can start again
So let me be your only
And leave your trust on me
Know we can start again

Bury all your fears
In a shallow grave
Wipe away all these tears
And restore my faith

Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
Falling walls
Everything changes, everything changes in love
So I can get out of the dark
I know I won't be pulled down
Know we can start again
So let me be your only
And leave your trust on me
Know we can start again

