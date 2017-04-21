Unlike Pluto - Everything Black (feat. Mike Taylor) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Unlike Pluto - Everything Black (feat. Mike Taylor) testo



Shadows fall over my heart

I black out the moon

I wait for you to come around



You got me dancing in the dark (dancing in the dark)

I've closed my eyes

But I won't sleep tonight



Baby, you should come with me

I'll take you to the dark side

Me and you, you and me

Do bad things in the night time

Baby, you should come with me

And we can kill the lights

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)



Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light

Black, everything black

Black heart, black keys, black diamonds

Blackout, black, everything black

Black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything black



In a nocturnal state of mind

Children of the night

But it's the only way alive

This black hole's pulling me inside

Of this black heart, this black soul

Underneath this black, black sky



Baby, you should come with me

I'll take you to the dark side

Me and you, you and me

Do bad things in the night time

Baby, you should come with me

And we can kill the lights

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)



Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light

Black, everything black

Black heart, black keys, black diamonds

Blackout, black, everything black

Black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything black



Baby, you should come with me

Me and you, you and me

Baby, you should come with me

And we can kill the lights

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout

Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)



Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light

Black, everything black

Black heart, black keys, black diamonds

Blackout, black, everything black

Black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything

All black, everything, everything black