Unlike Pluto - Everything Black (feat. Mike Taylor) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Unlike Pluto - Everything Black (feat. Mike Taylor) testo
Shadows fall over my heart
I black out the moon
I wait for you to come around
You got me dancing in the dark (dancing in the dark)
I've closed my eyes
But I won't sleep tonight
Baby, you should come with me
I'll take you to the dark side
Me and you, you and me
Do bad things in the night time
Baby, you should come with me
And we can kill the lights
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)
Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light
Black, everything black
Black heart, black keys, black diamonds
Blackout, black, everything black
Black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything black
In a nocturnal state of mind
Children of the night
But it's the only way alive
This black hole's pulling me inside
Of this black heart, this black soul
Underneath this black, black sky
Baby, you should come with me
I'll take you to the dark side
Me and you, you and me
Do bad things in the night time
Baby, you should come with me
And we can kill the lights
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)
Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light
Black, everything black
Black heart, black keys, black diamonds
Blackout, black, everything black
Black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything black
Baby, you should come with me
Me and you, you and me
Baby, you should come with me
And we can kill the lights
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout
Hit the lights, let it blackout, blackout (woo!)
Black bird, black moon, black sky, black light
Black, everything black
Black heart, black keys, black diamonds
Blackout, black, everything black
Black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything
All black, everything, everything black
