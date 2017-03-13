Urban Strangers - Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)

Urban Strangers - Stronger testo



New pleased me off the vibes

Place them vivid in your eyes, cure

Bare different talkin' eyes



Bye, still walkin' in the fog

Like the foolest of 'em all

I'm feeling' more

More, more insecure

Where is the end, that I could mean strong?

The hand that caressed me slow

And there's no more the light

Calm's on, the morning's coming and the base goes on



You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...



The end, that breeze free

Does it looks more like the hand that fits my dreams

I never thought that I could control my feels

But where is the key in the prison that seems to be the similar where I was locked in

There's more than a melody

Pour your soul in a glass remedy

I know you're gonna swallow every piece of your questions

Don't be your enemy

Don't raise the feet from the ground

I'm looking' around

Should I smash the glass?

Bleeding is like a blessing!



You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, your fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...



How can you say that you know me?

And tryin' to find the remedy, I

How can you say that you know me?

And tryin' to find the remedy to put an end to all this

How can you say that you know me?

And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this

How can you say that you know me?

And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this



You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know



You stopped, watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You try to hurt me, you fail

And I'm stronger than you already know

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared

And I'm stronger than you already

'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready

'Ready know

'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready

'Ready know