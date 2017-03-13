Urban Strangers - Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)
Urban Strangers - Stronger testo
New pleased me off the vibes
Place them vivid in your eyes, cure
Bare different talkin' eyes
Bye, still walkin' in the fog
Like the foolest of 'em all
I'm feeling' more
More, more insecure
Where is the end, that I could mean strong?
The hand that caressed me slow
And there's no more the light
Calm's on, the morning's coming and the base goes on
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...
The end, that breeze free
Does it looks more like the hand that fits my dreams
I never thought that I could control my feels
But where is the key in the prison that seems to be the similar where I was locked in
There's more than a melody
Pour your soul in a glass remedy
I know you're gonna swallow every piece of your questions
Don't be your enemy
Don't raise the feet from the ground
I'm looking' around
Should I smash the glass?
Bleeding is like a blessing!
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, your fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...
How can you say that you know me?
And tryin' to find the remedy, I
How can you say that you know me?
And tryin' to find the remedy to put an end to all this
How can you say that you know me?
And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this
How can you say that you know me?
And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped, watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already
'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready
'Ready know
'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready
'Ready know
Altro su #Urban Strangers
-
PubblicatoGli Urban Strangers hanno cantato Cupid's Chokehold alla prima puntata dei Live di X Factor 9: guarda il video dell'esibizione!
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSta per arrivare l'attesa finalissima di #XF9, in cui si decreterà il vincitore dell'edizione 2015. Chi trionferà fra Davide, Giosada, Enrica e gli Urban...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoGuarda l'emozionante esibizione dei giovanissimi Urban Strangers alle audizioni di X Factor 2015, dove hanno cantato No Church in The Wild di Kanye West e...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCi sono tante novità nella classifica di questa settimana con due debutti nelle prime posizioni: gli Urban Strangers fra i singoli, Marco Mengoni fra gli album.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoGuarda il video che ripercorre il percorso degli Urban Strangers a X Factor 2015: audizioni e Bootcamp superati senza problemi, invece agli Home Visit...
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoCosa sarà successo nella sesta puntata di X Factor 9 dedicata all'Home Visit? Andiamo a scoprire quali artisti Mika, Skin, Elio e Fedez porteranno ai Live Show!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs