Home #Urban Strangers Video Urban Strangers - Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Urban Strangers - Stronger (Video ufficiale e testo)

Urban Strangers - Stronger: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Urban Strangers - Stronger testo

New pleased me off the vibes
Place them vivid in your eyes, cure
Bare different talkin' eyes

Bye, still walkin' in the fog
Like the foolest of 'em all
I'm feeling' more
More, more insecure
Where is the end, that I could mean strong?
The hand that caressed me slow
And there's no more the light
Calm's on, the morning's coming and the base goes on

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...

The end, that breeze free
Does it looks more like the hand that fits my dreams
I never thought that I could control my feels
But where is the key in the prison that seems to be the similar where I was locked in
There's more than a melody
Pour your soul in a glass remedy
I know you're gonna swallow every piece of your questions
Don't be your enemy
Don't raise the feet from the ground
I'm looking' around
Should I smash the glass?
Bleeding is like a blessing!

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, your fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready...

How can you say that you know me?
And tryin' to find the remedy, I
How can you say that you know me?
And tryin' to find the remedy to put an end to all this
How can you say that you know me?
And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this
How can you say that you know me?
And trying' to find the remedy to put an end to all this

You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know

You stopped, watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You try to hurt me, you fail
And I'm stronger than you already know
You stopped watchin' me, you're scared
And I'm stronger than you already
'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready
'Ready know
'Ready, 'ready, 'ready, 'ready
'Ready know

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Urban Strangers

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs