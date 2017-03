Don Diablo – Live @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

Don Diablo @ Mainstage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, United States 2017-03-24

01. Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be [ATLANTIC]

w/ Birdy - Keeping Your Head Up (Don Diablo Remix) [ATLANTIC]

02. Joe Stone feat. Montell Jordan - The Party (This Is How We Do It) [SPINNIN']

w/ ID - ID

w/ Don Diablo feat. Jungle Brothers - I'll House You (VIP Mix) [SPINNIN']

03. Zonderling - Tunnel Vision (Don Diablo Edit) [HEXAGON]

04. Bart B More X Steff Da Campo feat. Simon Franks - Jump! [HEXAGON]

05. heRobust - Move Mint [MAD DECENT]

06. La Fuente - Capitol [HEXAGON]

07. Don Diablo - Switch [HEXAGON]

Stream Start

08. Don Diablo - Tonight [UPRISE MUSIC/SPINNIN']

[00:08] Don Diablo feat. DYU - Drifter [SPINNIN']

[02:33] Don Diablo - AnyTime [SPRS]

w/ Madonna - Ghosttown (Don Diablo Remix) [BOY TOY]

[03:50] Don Diablo - ID [HEXAGON]

[05:40] Don Diablo - Reflections [HEXAGON]

[06:45] DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Don Diablo Remix) [INTERSCOPE]

[10:06] Alex Adair - Make Me Feel Better (Don Diablo & CID Remix) [HEXAGON]

[12:02] Don Diablo - Cutting Shapes [HEXAGON]

[14:10] Mike Mago & Dragonette - Secret Stash (The Him Remix) [HEXAGON]

w/ The Killers - Somebody Told Me (Acappella)

[15:45] Don Diablo - ID [HEXAGON]

w/ Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now (Acappella) [SKINT]

[18:32] Rihanna - Love On The Brain (Don Diablo Remix) [ROC NATION]

w/ Don Diablo feat. Emeni - Universe [SPINNIN' DEEP]

[20:37] 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat (Aazar Edit) [FREE]

[22:15] ID - ID

[24:46] Don Diablo - On My Mind [SPINNIN']

[26:12] Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You [ASYLUM]

w/ Coldplay - Paradise (Acappella) [PARLOPHONE]

w/ Rudimental - Never Let You Go (Don Diablo Remix) [ASYLUM]

[28:17] Don Diablo & Steve Aoki x Lush & Simon feat. BullySongs - What We Started [HEXAGON]

[30:10] Don Diablo vs. The Wombats - Give Starlight A Try (Don Diablo Rehex)

[32:09] Tiësto & Don Diablo feat. Thomas Troelsen - Chemicals (VIP Mix) [MUSICAL FREEDOM]

[33:42] Bastille - Good Grief (Don Diablo Remix) [VIRGIN]

[35:50] Don Diablo & MARNIK - Children Of A Miracle [HEXAGON]

w/ Don Diablo & MARNIK - Children Of A Miracle (ID Remix) [HEXAGON]

[40:06] The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Don Diablo Remix) [COLUMBIA]