Ghastly - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Ghastly @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)

  1. Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
  2. Getter & Ghastly - 666!
  3. Migos feat. Lil ƱZi Vert vs. MC Hammer - Bad And Boujee vs. U Can't Touch This (Guap Beats Super Freak Full Mashup)
  4. Zomboy ft. O.V - Get With The Program (Eptic & Trampa Remix)
  5. Ginuwine - Pony
  6. w/ KAYZO & RIOT - Wake Up
  7. ID - ID
  8. ID - ID
  9. ID - ID
  10. House Of Pain - Jump Around
  11. Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup
  12. Ghastly - Every Night
  13. Nitti Gritti - Dirty Dancing
  14. Jauz x Ghastly - Ghost 'N' Sharks
  15. SKisM - Experts (Barely Alive Remix)
  16. Marshmello ft. Wrabel - Ritual (Ray Volpe Remix)
  17. Virtual Riot - Never Let Me Go
  18. SLANDER & NGHTMRE - Warning (Ghastly Remix)
  19. Destructo ft. YG - Party Up (GTA Remix)
  20. Ghastly - The Spider Symphony
  21. Snails ft. Big Ali - King Is Back (Snails & Ghastly VIP)

