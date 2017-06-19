MAJOR LAZER - Live at EDC Las Vegas 2017 (FULL HD)
Major Lazer @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)
- Gucci Mane ft. Drake - Both (Dark Heart Bootleg)
- w/ AutoErotique - They Know
- 4B ft. Bunji Garlin - Carnival (Xmas Edition)
- w/ 4B ft. Bunji Garlin - Carnival
- Stoltenhoff - Return Of Pueblo (Henry Fong Short Edit)
- Major Lazer ft. Elliphant & Jovi Rockwell - Too Original
- w/ Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Acapella)
- Wiwek & Gregor Salto - On Your Mark
- Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Tomorrowland Remix)
- w/ Zombie Nation vs. Bingo Player & Uberjak'd - Zombie Rattle (Apocalypto & Jebu Rework)
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Busy Signal - Jump
- KANDY - Fudge It
- Showtek ft. We Are Loud & Sonny Wilson - Booyah (Major Lazer Dubplate)
- w/ Migos - T-Shirt (Acapella)
- Yves V vs. ENUR - Manga Calabria (SikDuo Edit)
- w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (VIP)
- Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don (Party Favor Edit)
- w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acapella)
- Major Lazer ft. The Partysquad - Original Don
- w/ Skrillex ft. Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Acapella)
- Future - Mask Off (Marshmello Remix)
- w/ DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco (Ricky Remedy Remix)
- Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Festival Trap Remix / Crankdat VIP)
- w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak vs. Major Lazer - Heads Will Roll The Bass (Jack Ü Mashup)
- Showtek & Major Lazer - Believer
- A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)
- w/ Jack Ü ft. 2 Chainz - Febreze
- Future - Same Damn Time
- w/ Party Favor - WAWA
- Twenty One Pilots - Ride
- w/ GTA & Diplo vs. Wiwek & Alvaro & FlipN'Gawd - Boy Boomshakatak Boy (LSZ Drop Edit)
