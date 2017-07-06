Home Video
San Holo @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
San Holo @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

San Holo @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)

  1.  San Holo - Light (Deon Custom Remix)
  2.  Sjaaf - Fellow World
  3. w/ Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations (Acapella)
  4.  GANZ - Pvrple Forest
  5.  A. G. Cook - Beautiful (Rustie Edit)
  6. w/ Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (Acapella)
  7.  heRobust - Bottle Swervice
  8. w/ Travis Scott - Antidote
  9.  Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode (San Holo Remix)
  10.  w/ Gesaffelstein - Hellifornia
  11.  OutKast - Ms. Jackson (San Holo Remix)
  12.  Nelly - Ride Wit Me (San Holo Remix)
  13.  Aero Chord - Wanchu Back
  14.  Aamu Kuu - AAA (EASTGHOST Edit)
  15.  San Holo ft. The Nicholas - Can't Forget You
  16.  Fytch & Paradym - Checkmate
  17.  Blur - Song 2 (San Holo Remix)
  18. Sevn Alias - Ma3lish (San Holo Edit)
  19. w/ A$AP Ferg ft. A$ap Rocky, French Montana, Schoolboy Q & Trinidad - Work (Remix)
  20.  Apex Rise - Tommy Boxers
  21.  Rustie - Slasherr (Flume Edit)
  22.  San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - The Future
  23.  Point Point - doubleOreo (San Holo Remix)
  24.  Rustie - Big Catzz
  25.  Duskus - On My Own
  26.  San Holo - BWU
  27.  San Holo - We Rise
  28.  San Holo - We Rise (VIP)
  29.  Droeloe & San Holo ft. CUT_ - Lines Of The Broken
  30.  w/ Cashmere Cat ft. MØ & Sophie - 9 (After Coachella)
  31.  San Holo - Still Looking
  32.  Losi - YEU
  33.  Hundaes - We Start
  34.  San Holo - Fly
  35.  Kozah - Dream State
  36.  ILIVEHERE. - Coming Home
  37.  Fetty Wap - Trap Queen (Kasbo Remix)
  38.  Psychic Type - You Alone
  39.  Cesqeaux & San Holo - Who Am I
  40.  San Holo - ID
  41.  TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash
  42.  Taska Black - Leave Me
  43.  Clams Casino - I'm God (San Holo Edit)
  44.  Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute)
  45.  Kanye West - Power
  46.  w/ Aazar - Lay It Down
  47.  San Holo - Light

