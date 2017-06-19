Home Video
San Holo - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
San Holo - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017

San Holo @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)

  1. San Holo - Light (Deon Custom Remix)
  2. Sjaaf - Fellow World
  3. w/ Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations (Acapella)
  4. GANZ - Pvrple Forest
  5. w/ A. G. Cook - Beautiful (Rustie Edit)
  6. w/ Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (Acapella)
  7. heRobust - Bottle Swervice
  8. w/ Travis Scott - Antidote
  9. Point Point - Life In Grey
  10. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt & Nate Dogg - The Next Episode (San Holo Remix)
  11. w/ Gesaffelstein - Hellifornia
  12. OutKast - Ms. Jackson (San Holo Remix)
  13. Nelly - Ride Wit Me (San Holo Remix)
  14. Aamu Kuu - AAA (EASTGHOST Edit)
  15. San Holo ft. The Nicholas - Can't Forget You
  16. Fytch & Paradym - Checkmate
  17. Blur - Song 2 (San Holo Remix)
  18. Apex Rise - Tommy Boxers
  19. Rustie - Slasherr (Flume Edit)
  20. San Holo ft. James Vincent McMorrow - The Future
  21. Point Point - doubleOreo (San Holo Remix / Porter Robinson Edit)
  22. Rustie - Big Catzz
  23. Duskus - On My Own
  24. San Holo - BWU
  25. Droeloe & San Holo ft. CUT_ - Lines Of The Broken
  26. w/ Cashmere Cat ft. MØ & Sophie - 9 (After Coachella)
  27. San Holo - We Rise
  28. ID - ID
  29. Hundaes - We Start
  30. San Holo - Fly
  31. Fetty Wap - Trap Queen (Kasbo Remix)
  32. Psychic Type - You Alone
  33. Cesqeaux & San Holo - Who Am I
  34. San Holo - ID
  35. TroyBoi & Flosstradamus - Soundclash
  36. Taska Black - Leave Me
  37. Clams Casino - I'm God (San Holo Edit)
  38. Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Ekali Tribute)
  39. Kanye West - Power
  40. w/ Aazar - Lay It Down
  41. San Holo - Light

