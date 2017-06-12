Home Video
ZEDD - Full DJ Set (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)
Concerti

ZEDD - Full DJ Set (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

Zedd @ Capital Summertime Ball 2017 - Wembley

26 condivisioni

  1. Zedd ft. Jon Bellion - Beautiful Now
  2. MAGIC! - Rude (Zedd Remix)
  3. Ariana Grande ft. Zedd - Break Free (Jon Electra Bootleg)
  4. Popeska - Diamonds
  5. Zedd ft. Selena Gomez - I Want You To Know
  6. Zedd ft. Foxes - Clarity
  7. Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night
  8. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
  9. Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
  10. Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay (Tritonal Remix)
  11. Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft. Zedd - Starving

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs