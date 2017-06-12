ZEDD - Full DJ Set (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)
Zedd @ Capital Summertime Ball 2017 - Wembley
26 condivisioni
- Zedd ft. Jon Bellion - Beautiful Now
- MAGIC! - Rude (Zedd Remix)
- Ariana Grande ft. Zedd - Break Free (Jon Electra Bootleg)
- Popeska - Diamonds
- Zedd ft. Selena Gomez - I Want You To Know
- Zedd ft. Foxes - Clarity
- Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - Stay The Night
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer
- Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay
- Zedd ft. Alessia Cara - Stay (Tritonal Remix)
- Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft. Zedd - Starving
