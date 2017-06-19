Zedd - Live @ EDC Las Vegas 2017
Zedd @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (circuitGROUNDS)
- Zedd ft. Jon Bellion - Beautiful Now (Intro Edit)
- Hailee Steinfeld & Grey ft. Zedd - Starving (Bali Bandits Remix)
- Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana - All The Way Up (David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK Remix)
- w/ Wolfgang Gartner - The Champ
- Black Eyed Peas - The Time (Dirty Bit) (Zedd Remix)
- Zedd - Shotgun
- MAGIC! - Rude (Zedd Remix)
- Michael Jackson - Thriller
- w/ Pitbull ft. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acapella)
- w/ Laidback Luke & Project 46 ft. Collin McLoughlin - Collide (Marc Benjamin Remix)
