Home Video
Afrojack, David Guetta - Another Life
Video ufficiali

Afrojack, David Guetta - Another Life

Afrojack - Another Life (feat. Ester Dean): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

447 condivisioni

Afrojack - Another Life (feat. Ester Dean) testo

[Verse 1]
I'm waking up, thinking how we used to be
I still hang on to our tied up dreams
I wish we could turn back the hands of time
Replace the poison that you left onto my mind

[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]
In another life
In another life

[Verse 2]
I can't imagine what this life would be
We holdin' on to fading memories
I love you, you love me, but this love sets you free
But if you choose to leave when I'll hope we meet

[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]
In another life

[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again

[Post-Chorus]
In another life
In another life
In another life

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs