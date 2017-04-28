Afrojack, David Guetta - Another Life

Afrojack - Another Life (feat. Ester Dean) testo



[Verse 1]

I'm waking up, thinking how we used to be

I still hang on to our tied up dreams

I wish we could turn back the hands of time

Replace the poison that you left onto my mind



[Chorus]

Maybe we'll meet again in another life

Maybe we're better in another paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again



[Post-Chorus]

In another life

In another life



[Verse 2]

I can't imagine what this life would be

We holdin' on to fading memories

I love you, you love me, but this love sets you free

But if you choose to leave when I'll hope we meet



[Chorus]

Maybe we'll meet again in another life

Maybe we're better in another paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again



[Post-Chorus]

In another life



[Chorus]

Maybe we'll meet again in another life

Maybe we're better in another paradise

Maybe we will meet again

Maybe we will fall again



[Post-Chorus]

In another life

In another life

In another life