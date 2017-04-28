Afrojack, David Guetta - Another Life
Afrojack - Another Life (feat. Ester Dean) testo
[Verse 1]
I'm waking up, thinking how we used to be
I still hang on to our tied up dreams
I wish we could turn back the hands of time
Replace the poison that you left onto my mind
[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again
[Post-Chorus]
In another life
In another life
[Verse 2]
I can't imagine what this life would be
We holdin' on to fading memories
I love you, you love me, but this love sets you free
But if you choose to leave when I'll hope we meet
[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again
[Post-Chorus]
In another life
[Chorus]
Maybe we'll meet again in another life
Maybe we're better in another paradise
Maybe we will meet again
Maybe we will fall again
[Post-Chorus]
In another life
In another life
In another life
