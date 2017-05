Alan Walker - Tired (feat. Gavin James) testo



I see those tears in your eyes

I feel so helpless inside

Oh love, there's no need to hide





Just let me love you when your heart is tired



Cold hands, red eyes

Packed your bags at midnight

They've been there for weeks

I don't what came by me



Just roll up a cigarette

Just forget about this mess

Been waiting on the sidelines

From the sidelines



I see those tears in your eyes

And I feel so helpless inside

Oh love, there's no need to hide

Just let me love you when your heart is tired

If your ghost pulls you up high

And it feels like you've lost who you are

My love, there's no need to hide

Just let me love you when your heart is tired

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you when your heart is tired



When you whisper, I'm alright

But I see through your white lies

But these walls don't talk

And if they could, they'd say



Can't hide the secrets

You can't forget about this mess

I'm waiting on the sidelines

From the sidelines



I see those tears in your eyes

And I feel so helpless inside

Oh love, there's no need to hide

Just let me love you when your heart is tired

If your ghost pulls you up high

And it feels like you've lost who you are

My love, there's no need to hide

Just let me love you when your heart is tired

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you

Just let me love you when your heart is tired

I see those tears in your eyes

And I feel so helpless inside

My love, there's no need to hide

Just let me love you when your heart is tired