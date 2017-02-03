Home Video
Alesso - Falling
Video ufficiali

Alesso - Falling

Alesso - Falling: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Alesso - Falling testo

Right here, right now, it's all we need
Relax your mind and set it free
Be all you got, be all I see


The way you move, the way you feel

Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind

Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm

Right here, right now it's all we need
Relax your mind and set it free
Be all you got, be all I see
The way you move, the way you feel

