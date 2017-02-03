Alesso - Falling testo



Right here, right now, it's all we need

Relax your mind and set it free

Be all you got, be all I see





The way you move, the way you feel



Look at me I'm falling, falling

Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind

Look at me I'm



