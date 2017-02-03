Alesso - Falling
47 condivisioni
Alesso - Falling testo
Right here, right now, it's all we need
Relax your mind and set it free
Be all you got, be all I see
The way you move, the way you feel
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm falling, falling
Feeling like I'm love blind, taking over my mind
Look at me I'm
Right here, right now it's all we need
Relax your mind and set it free
Be all you got, be all I see
The way you move, the way you feel
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Closer (feat. Halsey): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMartin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely ft. Dua Lipa: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGuarda il video ufficiale di "Nessuna come te", il nuovo singolo di Reverendo con il feat. di J-Ax.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
Pubblicato"The Hanging Tree" ("L'albero degli impiccati") è il brano cantato da Jennifer Lawrence nel terzo capitolo della saga di Hunger Games.
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs