Axwell Λ Ingrosso - More Than You Know
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - More Than You Know testo
I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
I saw it coming, from miles away
I better speak up if I got something to say
'Cause it ain't over, until she sings
You had your reasons, you had a few
But you knew that I would go anywhere for you
'Cause it ain't over, until she sings
I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
I just...
I just...
Your good intentions are sweet and pure
But they can never tame a fire like yours
No it ain't over, until she sings
Right where you wanted, down on my knees
You got me begging, pretty baby set me free
'Cause it ain't over, until she sings
Come a little closer, let me taste your smile
Until the morning lights
Ain't no going back the way you look tonight
I see it in your eyes
I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
I just...
I just need to get it off my chest
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
You should know that baby you're the best
Yeah, more than you know
Yeah, more than you know
