Axwell Λ Ingrosso - More Than You Know testo



I just need to get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know



I saw it coming, from miles away

I better speak up if I got something to say

'Cause it ain't over, until she sings

You had your reasons, you had a few

But you knew that I would go anywhere for you

'Cause it ain't over, until she sings



I just need to get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know



I just...

I just...



Your good intentions are sweet and pure

But they can never tame a fire like yours

No it ain't over, until she sings

Right where you wanted, down on my knees

You got me begging, pretty baby set me free

'Cause it ain't over, until she sings



Come a little closer, let me taste your smile

Until the morning lights

Ain't no going back the way you look tonight

I see it in your eyes



I just need to get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know



Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know



I just...



I just need to get it off my chest

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know

You should know that baby you're the best

Yeah, more than you know

Yeah, more than you know