Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade - Trailer
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade - Trailer

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade testo

Baby, I'm a renegade
Baby, you're the firestorm
Move your body close to mine
We can dance until the dawn
I can't see we're getting late
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
And I could lose a year of sleep
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

Shoot me straight into my heart
We don't have to take it slow
Love me like we're out of time
Easy come and easy go
Cut me deep into the bone
You're my perfect getaway
I am right where I belong
We got more than words can say

Baby, I'm a renegade
Baby, you're the firestorm
Move your body close to mine
We can dance until the dawn
I can't see we're getting late
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
And I could lose a year of sleep
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

