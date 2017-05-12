Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade - Trailer

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade testo



Baby, I'm a renegade

Baby, you're the firestorm

Move your body close to mine

We can dance until the dawn

I can't see we're getting late

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

And I could lose a year of sleep

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight



Shoot me straight into my heart

We don't have to take it slow

Love me like we're out of time

Easy come and easy go

Cut me deep into the bone

You're my perfect getaway

I am right where I belong

We got more than words can say



Baby, I'm a renegade

Baby, you're the firestorm

Move your body close to mine

We can dance until the dawn

I can't see we're getting late

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

And I could lose a year of sleep

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight



The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight

The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight