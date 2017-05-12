Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade - Trailer
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Renegade testo
Baby, I'm a renegade
Baby, you're the firestorm
Move your body close to mine
We can dance until the dawn
I can't see we're getting late
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
And I could lose a year of sleep
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
Shoot me straight into my heart
We don't have to take it slow
Love me like we're out of time
Easy come and easy go
Cut me deep into the bone
You're my perfect getaway
I am right where I belong
We got more than words can say
Baby, I'm a renegade
Baby, you're the firestorm
Move your body close to mine
We can dance until the dawn
I can't see we're getting late
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
And I could lose a year of sleep
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
The way you, the way you, the way you look tonight
