Home Video
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining live @ Tomorrowland 2015
Video ufficiali

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining live @ Tomorrowland 2015

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining: guarda il live @ Tomorrowland 2015

205 condivisioni

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining testo

A simple band of gold
Wrapped around my soul
Hard forgiving, hard forget

Faith is in our hands
Castles made of sand
No more guessing, no regrets

And you came my way on a winner's day
Shouted loudly come out and play
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

Diamonds to behold, waiting to unfold
Bite the bullet, bite your tongue

Love beyond believe
Wait the seven sense
Come uneven, come undone

And you came my way on a winner's day
Shouted loudly come out and play
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

Sun is shining and so are you 6x

Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you

And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you

End

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs