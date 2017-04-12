Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining live @ Tomorrowland 2015

Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining testo



A simple band of gold

Wrapped around my soul

Hard forgiving, hard forget



Faith is in our hands

Castles made of sand

No more guessing, no regrets



And you came my way on a winner's day

Shouted loudly come out and play

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



And we're gonna be alright

Dry your tears and hold tight

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



And we're gonna be alright

Dry your tears and hold tight

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



And we're gonna be alright

Dry your tears and hold tight

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



Diamonds to behold, waiting to unfold

Bite the bullet, bite your tongue



Love beyond believe

Wait the seven sense

Come uneven, come undone



And you came my way on a winner's day

Shouted loudly come out and play

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



And we're gonna be alright

Dry your tears and hold tight

Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



Sun is shining and so are you 6x



Can't you tell I got news for you

Sun is shining and so are you



And we're gonna be alright

Dry your tears and hold tight

Can't you tell I got news for you



Sun is shining and so are you

Sun is shining and so are you

Sun is shining and so are you

Sun is shining and so are you

Sun is shining and so are you



End