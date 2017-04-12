Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining live @ Tomorrowland 2015
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Sun Is Shining testo
A simple band of gold
Wrapped around my soul
Hard forgiving, hard forget
Faith is in our hands
Castles made of sand
No more guessing, no regrets
And you came my way on a winner's day
Shouted loudly come out and play
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
Diamonds to behold, waiting to unfold
Bite the bullet, bite your tongue
Love beyond believe
Wait the seven sense
Come uneven, come undone
And you came my way on a winner's day
Shouted loudly come out and play
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you 6x
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
And we're gonna be alright
Dry your tears and hold tight
Can't you tell I got news for you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
Sun is shining and so are you
End
