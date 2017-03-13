BlasterJaxx - Black Rose (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn)
This is where I stop, where you begin
Wasn't all along your master plan
To take me down (take me down)
I don't know how (don't know how)
I can feel the sting in everything
Now I scream where I used to sing
I'm bleeding out (bleeding out)
I'm frightening myself
Black Rose nothings made me so torn
Been reaching for you and only feeling your thorns
Black Rose were you were only born
To bleed out the weak
And kick up a storm
Kept my finger on I never know
Just why I want to hold you close
Wait for you love I'll follow you down
A dead road
Black rose
Black rose
Black rose
