BlasterJaxx - Black Rose (feat. Jonathan Mendelsohn) testo



This is where I stop, where you begin

Wasn't all along your master plan

To take me down (take me down)



I don't know how (don't know how)

I can feel the sting in everything

Now I scream where I used to sing

I'm bleeding out (bleeding out)

I'm frightening myself

Black Rose nothings made me so torn

Been reaching for you and only feeling your thorns

Black Rose were you were only born

To bleed out the weak

And kick up a storm

Kept my finger on I never know

Just why I want to hold you close

Wait for you love I'll follow you down

A dead road

Black rose

Black rose

Black rose