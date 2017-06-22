DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller (Video ufficiale e testo)
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller testo
Another one
We The Best music
DJ Khaled
I don't know if you could take it
Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked
I wanna be your baby, baby, baby
Spinning and it's wet just like it came from Maytag
White girl wasted on that brown liquor
When I get like this I can't be around you
I'm too lit to dim down a notch
'Cause I could name some things that I'm gon' do
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Let's go!
I hope you know I'm for the takin'
You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)
Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest
'Cause you done beat it like the '68 Jets
Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm rockin' with ya
Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm shinin' with ya
Just keep it white and black as if I'm ya sista
I'm too hip to hop around town out here with ya
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Ayy, I heard that pussy for the taking
I heard it got these other niggas goin' crazy
Yeah I treat you like a lady, lady
Fuck you 'til you're burned out, cremation
Make it cream, yeah, Wu-Tang
Throw that ass back, bouquet
Call me and I can get it juicy
I can tell you're gone off the D'usse
Careful mama watch what you say
You talking to me like ya new bae
Girl, talking to me like you tryna do things
Now that pipe got her running like she Usain, baby
You made me drown in it, touche, baby
I'm carrying that water, Bobby Boucher, baby
You know I'ma slaughter like I'm Jason
Bust it, why you got it on safety?
White girl wasted on brown liquor
I probably shouldn't be around you
'Cause you get wild, wild, wild
You looking like there's nothing that you won't do
Ayy, girl that's when I told you
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
DJ Khaled!
Wild, wild, wild
Wild, wild, wild
When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts
