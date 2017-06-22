DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller (Video ufficiale e testo)

DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller testo



Another one

We The Best music

DJ Khaled



I don't know if you could take it

Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked

I wanna be your baby, baby, baby

Spinning and it's wet just like it came from Maytag

White girl wasted on that brown liquor

When I get like this I can't be around you

I'm too lit to dim down a notch

'Cause I could name some things that I'm gon' do



Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts



Let's go!



I hope you know I'm for the takin'

You know this cookie is for the baking (ugh)

Kitty, kitty, baby give that thing some rest

'Cause you done beat it like the '68 Jets

Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm rockin' with ya

Diamonds ain't nothing when I'm shinin' with ya

Just keep it white and black as if I'm ya sista

I'm too hip to hop around town out here with ya



Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts



Ayy, I heard that pussy for the taking

I heard it got these other niggas goin' crazy

Yeah I treat you like a lady, lady

Fuck you 'til you're burned out, cremation

Make it cream, yeah, Wu-Tang

Throw that ass back, bouquet

Call me and I can get it juicy

I can tell you're gone off the D'usse

Careful mama watch what you say

You talking to me like ya new bae

Girl, talking to me like you tryna do things

Now that pipe got her running like she Usain, baby

You made me drown in it, touche, baby

I'm carrying that water, Bobby Boucher, baby

You know I'ma slaughter like I'm Jason

Bust it, why you got it on safety?

White girl wasted on brown liquor

I probably shouldn't be around you

'Cause you get wild, wild, wild

You looking like there's nothing that you won't do

Ayy, girl that's when I told you



Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts



DJ Khaled!

Wild, wild, wild

Wild, wild, wild

When I'm with you, all I get is wild thoughts