Dua Lipa - New Rules (Video ufficiale e testo)

Dua Lipa - New Rules testo



Talkin' in my sleep at night

Makin' myself crazy

(Out of my mind, out of my mind)

Wrote it down and read it out

Hopin' it would save me

(Too many times, too many times)

Oh, he makes me feel like nobody else

Nobody else

But my love, he doesn't love me

So I tell myself, I tell myself



One, don't pick up the phone

You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two, don't let him in

You have to kick him out again

Three, don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



I keep pushin' forwards

But he keeps pullin' me backwards

(Nowhere to turn, no way)

(Nowhere to turn, no)

Now I'm standing back from it

I finally see the pattern

(I never learn, I never learn)

But my love, he doesn't love me

So I tell myself, I tell myself

I do, I do, I do



One, don't pick up the phone

You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two, don't let him in

You have to kick him out again

Three, don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

I gotta tell them to myself



Practice makes perfect

I'm still tryna' learn it by heart

(I got new rules, I count 'em)

Eat, sleep, and breathe it

Rehearse and repeat it 'cause I

(I got new, I got new, I got new...)



One, don't pick up the phone

You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone

Two, don't let him in

You have to kick him out again

Three, don't be his friend

You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him



I got new rules, I count 'em

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Oh, whoa-oh)

I gotta tell them to myself

I got new rules, I count 'em

(Baby, you know I count 'em)

I gotta tell them to myself



Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't

Don't let him in, don't let him in

Don't, don't, don't, don't

Don't be his friend, don't be his friend

Don't, don't, don't, don't

You gettin' over him