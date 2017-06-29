Dzeko ft. Brynn Elliott - California
16 condivisioni
Dzeko - California (feat. Brynn Elliott) testo
Never say never
Well I never thought I'd find someone like you
What could be better, than a friend to fall into?
I still remember
Cold nights and lights you walking me home
Hands in your sweater
You said you'd never let me go
But I got lost in California
Trying to find my way back to you
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
Never say never
Well I never thought I'd wonder where you are
When you said forever
Never thought you meant to part
It's already September
And I spent all summer long missing you
Still wearing your sweater
The only piece that's left of you
But I got lost in California
Trying to find my way back to you
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
But I got lost in California
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGuarda su AllSongs il video ufficiale di "Feeling Myself", il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Come nelle favole: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoEminem, Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf - SHADY CXVPHER: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs