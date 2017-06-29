Dzeko ft. Brynn Elliott - California

Dzeko - California (feat. Brynn Elliott) testo



Never say never

Well I never thought I'd find someone like you

What could be better, than a friend to fall into?

I still remember

Cold nights and lights you walking me home

Hands in your sweater

You said you'd never let me go

But I got lost in California

Trying to find my way back to you

I chase the sunset through the hills

Back to that spot we used to chill

My heart will always be here for ya

But I got lost in California

I chase the sunset through the hills

Back to that spot we used to chill

My heart will always be here for ya

But I got lost in California

Never say never

Well I never thought I'd wonder where you are

When you said forever

Never thought you meant to part

It's already September

And I spent all summer long missing you

Still wearing your sweater

The only piece that's left of you

But I got lost in California

Trying to find my way back to you

I chase the sunset through the hills

Back to that spot we used to chill

My heart will always be here for ya

But I got lost in California

But I got lost in California

I chase the sunset through the hills

Back to that spot we used to chill

My heart will always be here for ya

But I got lost in California