Dzeko ft. Brynn Elliott - California

Dzeko - California (feat. Brynn Elliott): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Dzeko - California (feat. Brynn Elliott) testo

Never say never
Well I never thought I'd find someone like you
What could be better, than a friend to fall into?
I still remember
Cold nights and lights you walking me home
Hands in your sweater
You said you'd never let me go
But I got lost in California
Trying to find my way back to you
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
Never say never
Well I never thought I'd wonder where you are
When you said forever
Never thought you meant to part
It's already September
And I spent all summer long missing you
Still wearing your sweater
The only piece that's left of you
But I got lost in California
Trying to find my way back to you
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California
But I got lost in California
I chase the sunset through the hills
Back to that spot we used to chill
My heart will always be here for ya
But I got lost in California

