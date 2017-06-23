Ellie Goulding - Something In the Way You Move (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ellie Goulding - Something In the Way You Move testo



It's the strangest feeling

Feeling this way for you

There's something in the way you move

Something in the way you move

With you I’m never healing

It’s heartache filled with you

There's something in the way you move

I don’t know what it is you do

Now I’m knowing your body ain’t good enough for me

But this heart is open, bloodstains on my sleeve

When our eyes meet, I can only see the end

But tonight I meet yours again



But tonight I'm gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?



Something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh

It's something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



There's an evil night, the stars don't shine tonight, no

It's something in the way you do

It's something in the way you move

You bring me closer, farther

Bring me just enough

The lies always seem so true

There's nothing left for me to lose

There's not one thing I can do to change your ways

But I can't sit back and take the lonely days

When our eyes meet, I can only see the end

But tonight they meet yours again



But tonight I'm gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?



Something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh

It's something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh



But tonight I'm gonna lose it all

Playing with fire, I was the first to fall

Heart is sinking like a cannonball

Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?



Something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh

It's something in the way you move

It's something in the way you do it

It's something in the way you move

Oh