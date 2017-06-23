Ellie Goulding - Something In the Way You Move (Video ufficiale e testo)
It's the strangest feeling
Feeling this way for you
There's something in the way you move
Something in the way you move
With you I’m never healing
It’s heartache filled with you
There's something in the way you move
I don’t know what it is you do
Now I’m knowing your body ain’t good enough for me
But this heart is open, bloodstains on my sleeve
When our eyes meet, I can only see the end
But tonight I meet yours again
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?
Something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
It's something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
There's an evil night, the stars don't shine tonight, no
It's something in the way you do
It's something in the way you move
You bring me closer, farther
Bring me just enough
The lies always seem so true
There's nothing left for me to lose
There's not one thing I can do to change your ways
But I can't sit back and take the lonely days
When our eyes meet, I can only see the end
But tonight they meet yours again
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?
Something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
It's something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
But tonight I'm gonna lose it all
Playing with fire, I was the first to fall
Heart is sinking like a cannonball
Baby, kill me, what you waiting for?
Something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
It's something in the way you move
It's something in the way you do it
It's something in the way you move
Oh
