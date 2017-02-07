Eric Prydz VS Pink Floyd - 'Proper Education'

Eric Prydz - Proper Education (Dub) testo



We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!

All in all it's just another brick in the wall.

(All in all you're just) another brick in the wall.



We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!

All in all it's just another brick in the wall.

(All in all you're just) another brick in the wall.



We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!

All in all it's just another brick in the wall.

(All in all you're just) another brick in the wall.



We don't need no education

We don't need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teacher leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!

All in all it's just another brick in the wall.

(All in all you're just) another brick in the wall.



We don't need no education...