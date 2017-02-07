Home Video
Eric Prydz VS Pink Floyd - 'Proper Education'
Video ufficiali

Eric Prydz VS Pink Floyd - 'Proper Education'

Eric Prydz - Proper Education (Dub)

Eric Prydz - Proper Education (Dub) testo

We don't need no education
We don't need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teacher leave them kids alone
Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!
All in all it's just another brick in the wall.
(All in all you're just) another brick in the wall.

