Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down (BEATSMASH Remix)
Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down (BEATSMASH Remix)

Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down testo

Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where we're going next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you

Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter no
If there's a moment when it's perfect
We'll carve our names

As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down

As the sun goes down
Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter now

You are so lonely now

Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where we're going next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you

Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter no
If there's a moment when it's perfect
We'll carve our names

As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down
Hey

You are so lonely now

As the sun goes down.

