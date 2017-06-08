Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down (BEATSMASH Remix)

Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down testo



Nothing's ever what we expect

But they keep asking where we're going next

All we're chasing is the sunset

Got my mind on you



Doesn't matter where we are are are are

Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are

Doesn't matter no

If there's a moment when it's perfect

We'll carve our names



As the sun goes down

Hey

As the sun goes down

Hey

As the sun goes down



As the sun goes down

Doesn't matter where we are are are are

Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are

Doesn't matter now



You are so lonely now



Nothing's ever what we expect

But they keep asking where we're going next

All we're chasing is the sunset

Got my mind on you



Doesn't matter where we are are are are

Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are

Doesn't matter no

If there's a moment when it's perfect

We'll carve our names



As the sun goes down

Hey

As the sun goes down

Hey



You are so lonely now



As the sun goes down.