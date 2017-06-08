Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down (BEATSMASH Remix)
Fabian Mazur - Sun Goes Down testo
Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where we're going next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you
Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter no
If there's a moment when it's perfect
We'll carve our names
As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down
As the sun goes down
Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter now
You are so lonely now
Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where we're going next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you
Doesn't matter where we are are are are
Doesn't matter where we are are are ar-are
Doesn't matter no
If there's a moment when it's perfect
We'll carve our names
As the sun goes down
Hey
As the sun goes down
Hey
You are so lonely now
As the sun goes down.
