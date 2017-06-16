Future - Mask Off (Marshmello Remix)
Future - Mask Off testo
Call it how it is
Hendrix
I promise, I swear, I swear
You heard
Spit it
Yo
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches
Two cups, toast up with the gang
From food stamps to a whole another domain
Out the bottom, I’m the livin' proof (Super)
They compromising, half a million on the Coupe
Drug houses, lookin' like Peru
Graduated, I was overdue
Pink molly, I can barely move
Ask about me, I’m gon' bust a move
Rick James, 33 chains
Ocean Ave., cruisin' Biscayne
Top off, that’s a liability
Hit the gas, boostin' my adrenaline
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches
Before the Maybach, I’d drive anything
Buy my Range, make ‘em go insane
My guillotine, drank promethazine
Tec and beams, go to those extremes
Parliament, call up Mari Wednesday
Parlay in Vegas, we was in attendance
Before the business?, Theodore lenses
Whole prescriptions, focus on the missions
Intermission, never take a break
Switch states, touch down, foreign plates
Ain’t no way, ain’t no fucking way
We call the play, we didn’t come to play
Rob the bank, we gon' rob the game
They gang, we gang...but they are not the same (Freebandz)
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Gas gone, never nod off
