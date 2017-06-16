Future - Mask Off (Marshmello Remix)

Future - Mask Off testo



Call it how it is

Hendrix

I promise, I swear, I swear

You heard

Spit it

Yo





Percocets, molly, Percocets

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Rep the set, gotta rep the set

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Don't chase no bitches





Two cups, toast up with the gang

From food stamps to a whole another domain

Out the bottom, I’m the livin' proof (Super)

They compromising, half a million on the Coupe

Drug houses, lookin' like Peru

Graduated, I was overdue

Pink molly, I can barely move

Ask about me, I’m gon' bust a move

Rick James, 33 chains

Ocean Ave., cruisin' Biscayne

Top off, that’s a liability

Hit the gas, boostin' my adrenaline





Percocets, molly, Percocets

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Rep the set, gotta rep the set

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Don't chase no bitches





Before the Maybach, I’d drive anything

Buy my Range, make ‘em go insane



My guillotine, drank promethazine

Tec and beams, go to those extremes

Parliament, call up Mari Wednesday

Parlay in Vegas, we was in attendance

Before the business?, Theodore lenses

Whole prescriptions, focus on the missions

Intermission, never take a break

Switch states, touch down, foreign plates

Ain’t no way, ain’t no fucking way

We call the play, we didn’t come to play

Rob the bank, we gon' rob the game

They gang, we gang...but they are not the same (Freebandz)





Percocets, molly, Percocets

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Rep the set, gotta rep the set

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Percocets, molly, Percocets

Chase a check, never chase a bitch

Don't chase no bitches





Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Mask on, fuck it, mask off

Gas gone, never nod off