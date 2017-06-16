Home Video
Future - Mask Off (Marshmello Remix)
Video ufficiali

Future - Mask Off (Marshmello Remix)

Future - Mask Off: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

3 condivisioni

Future - Mask Off testo

Call it how it is
Hendrix
I promise, I swear, I swear
You heard
Spit it
Yo


Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches


Two cups, toast up with the gang
From food stamps to a whole another domain
Out the bottom, I’m the livin' proof (Super)
They compromising, half a million on the Coupe
Drug houses, lookin' like Peru
Graduated, I was overdue
Pink molly, I can barely move
Ask about me, I’m gon' bust a move
Rick James, 33 chains
Ocean Ave., cruisin' Biscayne
Top off, that’s a liability
Hit the gas, boostin' my adrenaline


Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches


Before the Maybach, I’d drive anything
Buy my Range, make ‘em go insane

My guillotine, drank promethazine
Tec and beams, go to those extremes
Parliament, call up Mari Wednesday
Parlay in Vegas, we was in attendance
Before the business?, Theodore lenses
Whole prescriptions, focus on the missions
Intermission, never take a break
Switch states, touch down, foreign plates
Ain’t no way, ain’t no fucking way
We call the play, we didn’t come to play
Rob the bank, we gon' rob the game
They gang, we gang...but they are not the same (Freebandz)


Percocets, molly, Percocets
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Rep the set, gotta rep the set
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Percocets, molly, Percocets
Chase a check, never chase a bitch
Don't chase no bitches


Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Mask on, fuck it, mask off
Gas gone, never nod off

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs