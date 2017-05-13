Hardwell, Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night

Hardwell - Creatures of the Night testo



I know a place where

We can head up there

Up to the sunset, to the sky



Wave to the people

Everyone you know, up in a satellite

'Cause we go, we go

Watching cities and streets come to life

Yeah you know, you know

We're just starting, we're learning to fly



Head for the stars, be who we are

Living like creatures of the night

Never grow up, young in our soul

Waking up on the daylight

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are



Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night



Over the rainbow, chasing the shadows

You know the story just begun

Rocking them blue jeans, channeling Springsteen

Maybe we're born to run

'Cause we go, we go

Watching cities and streets come to life

Yeah you know, you know

We're just starting, we're learning to fly



Head for the stars, be who we are

Living like creatures of the night

Never grow up, young in our soul

Waking up on the daylight

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are



Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night

Living like creatures of the night

And we do, what we wanna do

And we do, what we wanna do

Do what we want, be who we are

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures

Of the night