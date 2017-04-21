Kura - Paper Roses testo



I’m picking petals off of paper roses.

The clock is ticking and the waves are rolling.



No, I don’t live on the wayside.

Yea, I fell how I feel even if I..

Try to tell myself I’m only hoping.



Truth is I don’t wanna lose.

What we have is fine but I know what I wanna do.

Even just tonight.



You got me under your waters.

Your riptide pulling me farther

There’s no saving me.

I’m gone..

What are you waiting here for?



Breathing’s getting even harder.

I can’t take this any longer.

You and I are all we ..

What are we waiting here for?



Let’s sneak away, this party ain’t our style

You make me laugh so hard it hurts to smile.

You should know all it takes is a moment.

Yea, my heart’s on the line, don’t you notice.?

Why keep living in denial?



Truth is I don’t wanna lose.

What we have is fine, but I know what I wanna do.

Even just tonight.



You got me under your waters.

Your riptide pullin me farther

There’s no saving me.

I’m gone..

What are you waiting here for?



Truth is I don’t wanna lose.

I know what I wanna do.

Even just tonight.



You got me under your waters.

Your riptide pulling me farther

There’s no saving me.

I’m gone..

What are you waiting here for?



Breathing’s getting even harder.

I can’t take this any longer.

You and I are all we ..

What are we waiting here for?