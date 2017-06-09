MØ - Nights with You testo



Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh



Girl, you're gorgeous

You know you might not always feel like it, but you are

And you're worth it

I assure you

I will dye my hair in crazy colors

Just to make you smile



I'll take you out tonight

Throw away your phone

Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone

I'll take you out tonight

Leave it at home

Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone



Whoa, oh, oh

I just wanna spend the nights with you

Do it like your mother said not to do

Every time I hear the phone ring

I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing

I just wanna spend the nights with you

With you, with you, with you



Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh (yeah, yeah)



Lose attention

Even though the world is mad

And you feel out of control

But you're the best at

When you let it off

By banging your head

And putting your hands up in the air, oh babe



I'll take you out tonight

Throw away your phone

Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone

I'll take you out tonight

Leave it at home

Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone



Whoa, oh, oh

I just wanna spend the nights with you

Do it like your mother said not to do

Every time I hear the phone ring

I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing

I just wanna spend the nights with you

With you, with you, with you



Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I just wanna spend the nights with you

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I just wanna spend the nights with you



Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)

Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey).