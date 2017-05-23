MØ - Nights with You
15 condivisioni
MØ - Nights with You testo
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Girl, you're gorgeous
You know you might not always feel like it, but you are
And you're worth it
I assure you
I will dye my hair in crazy colors
Just to make you smile
I'll take you out tonight
Throw away your phone
Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone
I'll take you out tonight
Leave it at home
Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone
Whoa, oh, oh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Do it like your mother said not to do
Every time I hear the phone ring
I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing
I just wanna spend the nights with you
With you, with you, with you
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (yeah, yeah)
Lose attention
Even though the world is mad
And you feel out of control
But you're the best at
When you let it off
By banging your head
And putting your hands up in the air, oh babe
I'll take you out tonight
Throw away your phone
Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone
I'll take you out tonight
Leave it at home
Don't care about your boyfriend waking up alone
Whoa, oh, oh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Do it like your mother said not to do
Every time I hear the phone ring
I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing
I just wanna spend the nights with you
With you, with you, with you
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey).
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoAfrojack - Another Life (feat. Ester Dean): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Come nelle favole: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoImagine Dragons - Believer: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSomething Just Like This (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix Audio)
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs