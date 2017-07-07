Macklemore - Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Macklemore - Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey) testo



You know I'm back like I never left

Another sprint, another step

Another day, another breath

Been chasing dreams, but I never slept

I got a new attitude and a lease on life

And some peace of mind

Seek and I find I can sleep when I die

Wanna piece of the pie, grab the keys to the ride

And shit I'm straight

I'm on my wave, I'm on my wave

Get out my wake, I'm running late, what can I say?

I heard you die twice, once when they bury you in the grave

And the second time is the last time that somebody mentions your name

So when I leave here on this earth, did I take more than I gave?

Did I look out for the people or did I do it all for fame?

Legend it's exodus searching for euphoria

Trudging through the mud to find the present, no ignoring us

Got 20, 000 deep off in the street like we some warriors

My mama told me never bow your head, woo!



I feel glorious, glorious

Got a chance to start again

I was born for this, born for this

It's who I am, how could I forget?

I made it through the darkest part of the night

And now I see the sunrise

Now I feel glorious, glorious

I feel glorious, glorious



I'm feeling glorious

The crib looking Victorian (oh yes it is)

You know that we been going in

Since we hopped out that Delorean (Delorean, yeah we win)

En garde, things are just things

They don't make you who you are

Can't pack up a U-Haul and take it with you when you're gone

We posted on the porch, my family's glasses to the stars

My grandma smiling down on me like woo, that boy got bars

Okay, okay, yes I do

I said amen and hallelujah, let me testify too

Another morning, a morning, don't let self get in my way

I got my breath, I got my faith and I remember why I came



I feel glorious, glorious

Got a chance to start again

I was born for this, born for this

It's who I am, how could I forget?

I made it through the darkest part of the night

And now I see the sunrise

Now I feel glorious, glorious

I feel glorious, glorious



We gon' be alright, put that on my life

When I open my eyes, hope I see you shine

We're planting a flag they don't understand

The world is up for grabs

We gon' be alright, put that on my life

When I open my eyes, hope I see you shine

We're planting a flag they don't understand

The world is up for grabs

I feel glorious, glorious

Got a chance to start again

I was born for this, born for this

It's who I am, how could I forget?

I made it through the darkest part of the night

And now I see the sunrise

Now I feel glorious, glorious

I feel glorious, glorious