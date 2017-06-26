Meek Mill - Young Black America (feat. The-Dream) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Yeah, I was on that corner, tryna get my coins up
Coppers runs up on us and we turn to Jackie Joyner
White man kill a black man, they never report us
Black man kill a white man, they gon’ start a war
Mama she was sour, sippin’ on the absolute
Young niggas brainwashed, they just wanna rap and hoop
Could’ve been a lawyer until they came and shackled you
Feel into the records so them jobs ain’t gettin’ back at you
Them kids ain’t eat yet, so you can’t even sleep yet
That’s the only thing we ever saw, we repeat that
They was playing ball, find them hearts that I beat back
Broad day, threw his life away, soon as he clapped
Gave that boy a life sentence, made his momma relapse
Damn, they don’t understand versuri-lyrics.info
Comin’ from the bottom, it’s so hard to make a plane
Know them kids beefin’, they let it get out of hand
OGs never told us nothin’ in advance
Young niggas killing young niggas, s**t is like the Klan, I said
Told my young nigga, “You the man,” I said
You don’t wanna end up like my man, hot mess
Praying five times a day, prostration on his head
Screamin’ is there a lord and he don’t make it to the feds
Caught up in the system, visit from his sister
Talkin’ bout all these niggas, how they ain’t even with him
Said they would ride or die, but it ain’t even in ’em
Always postin’ on the ‘Gram, they ain’t sendin’ pictures
Never answer when you call but answer for them b*tches
Got you thinking twice, damn I should’ve been a witness
Dismantle my business, just telling my story
All guns no glory, been going on before me
We slaves in the 40’s, still slaves in the present
No toys for Christmas, ain’t get us no presents
Only made us evil, made us hungry, made us desperate
Youngin’ in the 9th grade, he got a Smith and Wesson
Grew up with the goons, now he need protection
He dropped outta school, then he got arrested
Lord with a blessing, I just hope he learned his lesson
They told us, if we go to jail, we would be respected
They told us, if we make a sale, we would run a check in
Threw a rock out in that field, and got intercepted
He stumbled, he fumbled, y’all niggas just rumble
They told you to hustle, them niggas don’t love you.
Young black American, na na
Wanna live like the fairer skin, na na
Fall to the paradigm, na na
Occupied on that Marilyn, na na
The prophecies of the wild nigga, no church
My uncles said stop b*tching nigga, no skirts
It’s kinda crazy there’s another world on the other side of town
Pastor rollin’ up in that Rolce
Pullin’ up in that Holy Ghost
Preaching, while niggas dying by the Bible code
The destruction, the hate
The obstruction of my faith
My prayers, my faith
Will never be the same.
YBA
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black America
Young black Americaaa.
