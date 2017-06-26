Meek Mill - Young Black America (feat. The-Dream) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Meek Mill - Young Black America (feat. The-Dream) testo



Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

YBA.



Yeah, I was on that corner, tryna get my coins up

Coppers runs up on us and we turn to Jackie Joyner

White man kill a black man, they never report us

Black man kill a white man, they gon’ start a war

Mama she was sour, sippin’ on the absolute

Young niggas brainwashed, they just wanna rap and hoop

Could’ve been a lawyer until they came and shackled you

Feel into the records so them jobs ain’t gettin’ back at you

Them kids ain’t eat yet, so you can’t even sleep yet

That’s the only thing we ever saw, we repeat that

They was playing ball, find them hearts that I beat back

Broad day, threw his life away, soon as he clapped

Gave that boy a life sentence, made his momma relapse

Damn, they don't understand

Comin’ from the bottom, it’s so hard to make a plane

Know them kids beefin’, they let it get out of hand

OGs never told us nothin’ in advance

Young niggas killing young niggas, s**t is like the Klan, I said

Told my young nigga, “You the man,” I said

You don’t wanna end up like my man, hot mess

Praying five times a day, prostration on his head

Screamin’ is there a lord and he don’t make it to the feds

Caught up in the system, visit from his sister

Talkin’ bout all these niggas, how they ain’t even with him

Said they would ride or die, but it ain’t even in ’em

Always postin’ on the ‘Gram, they ain’t sendin’ pictures

Never answer when you call but answer for them b*tches

Got you thinking twice, damn I should’ve been a witness

Dismantle my business, just telling my story

All guns no glory, been going on before me

We slaves in the 40’s, still slaves in the present

No toys for Christmas, ain’t get us no presents

Only made us evil, made us hungry, made us desperate

Youngin’ in the 9th grade, he got a Smith and Wesson

Grew up with the goons, now he need protection

He dropped outta school, then he got arrested

Lord with a blessing, I just hope he learned his lesson

They told us, if we go to jail, we would be respected

They told us, if we make a sale, we would run a check in

Threw a rock out in that field, and got intercepted

He stumbled, he fumbled, y’all niggas just rumble

They told you to hustle, them niggas don’t love you.



Young black American, na na

Wanna live like the fairer skin, na na

Fall to the paradigm, na na

Occupied on that Marilyn, na na

The prophecies of the wild nigga, no church

My uncles said stop b*tching nigga, no skirts

It’s kinda crazy there’s another world on the other side of town

Pastor rollin’ up in that Rolce

Pullin’ up in that Holy Ghost

Preaching, while niggas dying by the Bible code

The destruction, the hate

The obstruction of my faith

My prayers, my faith

Will never be the same.



YBA

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black America

Young black Americaaa.