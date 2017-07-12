Merk & Kremont - Sad Story (Out of Luck) testo



Sad story, might find it boring

Lost his Mum to a drug named heroin

Father's gone, so Grandma's left with everything



Two grandkids and a daughter's coffin



I never really knew him when he was growing up

But I assumed that it was a little fucked

No parents for him to look up too

Just a brother whom I knew was a dodgy fuck



Shit, I used to think he was a dick

Tried too hard to fit

And never grew out of it



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Never left his home town

That's what probably did it

Never saw the other worlds

That he didn't want to go and get it



Occupied by fitting in where minds

A small west, small things

Make the small things feel so tall



Will he ever change?

Well apparently

He reapplied for college and was waiting for his grades

It wouldn't help his case

Oh, I couldn't ever say



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



But wait my life's out, a night out

Brothers in town, some doubt

A few fights, now kicked out clubs, shit the suns up

One looks all it took for his girl to cuss at another



Dudes being dudes

They blow at the chest to impress these breasts

That'd just started this mess

They must protect the damsel in distress

So other girls man decides to clench his fists



And then he threw and missed

Brothers hit, as did his

Dropped him quick, then one kick to the head

Oh shit other man is dead



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



And now he's locked away

21 years of age

How many lives will go to waste?

As far as graves

Until I see some fucking change



Oh, and I don't even know how

We can change it too

I want another life



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck



Now he don't talk too much, talk too much

He's probably given up, given up

I think he's had enough, had enough

Cause he ran out of luck, out of luck