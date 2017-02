Mija - Secrets testo



I don't want be your

Secret anymore

I don't want be your

I don't want be your

I don't want be your

Secret anymore

I don't want be your

your

your

your

your

your

your

your

your

I don't want be your

Yo-yo-yo-your

Yo-yo-yo-your

I don't want, i don't want

I don't want, I don't want

Secret anymore

I don't want, I don't want

Secret anymore

I don't want, I don't want

I don't want, I don't want

Secret anymore

More, More, More,

More, More, More

I don't want- want

I don't want -want

be your

I don't want, I don't want

be

your secret anymore

I don't want, I don't want

be

your

I don't want, I don't want

be

your

I don't want be your

your

I don't want be your

I don't want, I don't want

I don't want, I don't want

Secret anymore

I don't want, I don't want

Secret anymore.