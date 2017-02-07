MÖWE - Boy Oh Boy (feat. Jerry Williams) (Video ufficiale e testo)

MÖWE - Boy Oh Boy (feat. Jerry Williams) testo





I have tried but he doesn't love me, he doesn't love me.

I said cry but my blue eyes are dry. I'm dying inside but I'm still alive.

He's giving me signs, but I'm blind. Is he looking at me or the girl behind?

My mind is in knots, I can't untie.

Be mine this time.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

I have tried but he doesn't love me, he doesn't love me.

I say hi with the sun in my eyes. I can't tell if he's smiling, I love when he's smiling.

I can't compete with no one else, he's thinking of me when he's by himself.

Will he want me more if I look away, and play his game.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

There's something about you, oooh. There's something about you, oooh.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

Girls, boys, lost in love. Girls, boys, lost in love. Girls, boys, lost in love. Girls, boys, lost in love.

Oooh, oooh, oooh, there's something about you.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

(hate you but I love you)

Boy oh boy, oh boy. I hate you but I love you.

(hate you but I love you)

I have tried but he doesn't love me, he doesn't love me.