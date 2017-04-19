Nicki Minaj - No Frauds testo



M-M-Murda



I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, fake

Soon as I wake up keep an eye out for the snakes, yeah



'Cause I don't need no, fraud

I don't no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



Aye yo, throw your wrist-es up, all my bitches up

These niggas is pussier than what? All them dicks is up

All my real niggas down to ride, throw your GSXRs up

I ain't in the projects, but all my bricks is up, rrrr

You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin'

What the fuck is this bitch inhalin'?

I would've helped you out that pit you fell in

I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen

Tried to drop "Another One", you was itchin' to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped

Heard your pussy on "Yuck," I guess you needed a Pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

"Back to Back"? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings

I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb

That's why Jay ain't clear his verse for your album

Sheneneh, you a fraud committin' perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Rah took you to her doc, but you don't look like Rah

Left the operating table, still look like "nah"





'Cause I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



Yeah, yeah, never been no fraud

Why do niggas that are not involved love to get involved?

Why do niggas claim the streets and act just like the law?

Riddles that I cannot seem to solve, man

Cristal, come at me, Weezy F and Nick

All come and spoke about your shit in '15

Man, I know you niggas saw this one comin'

My net worth sound like *brrrrrr*

But they don't pay in cash

Niggas see me like, "What up, Killa?"

Man, please stop bringin' up my past

I'd really love to leave that behind

Sometimes I ask God, "Man, why him?"

Like the team that I would never leave behind

I really gotta ease off the wine

Which is funny because I just saw Nick the other day

And she keeps getting finer over time

I just know





I don't need no, frauds

I don't need no, drama when you call

I don't need no, lies

Pick a side, pick a side

I took the price, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up

I took the price, yeah, and lift that bitch up

I took the ice, let me lift my wrist up



Uh, I am not a fraud, YM, I'm the god

They don't make 'em like me no more, man, I'm a dinosaur

Blunt be tight as biker shorts, twisted like some handlebars

Lil' Tune out a cartoon or Avatar

I just looked in the mirror like, "All right, all right, all right"

I would let that little leaguer right there fuck my wife, word

I don't need no fraud bitches in and out my life, word

Eatin' out my pockets, they be in and out of sight, word

I don't need no drama, I just need some nana

Just told my lil' mama, "Babe, I think I love you, kinda"

Feelin' like Tune-y Montana, Weezy, he get honored

Drake a headliner, and Nicki, she get finer, word