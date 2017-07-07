QUINTINO & CESQEAUX - BLOW UP IN YA FACE
Quintino - Blow Up In Ya Face testo
Hey, Hey, Hey
Look around this shit is going down
We came a long way to take over your town
Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space
Now show me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face
Look around this shit is going down
We came a long way to take over your town
Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space
Now tell me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face
Hey
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your
Blows Up In Your Face
Blows Up In Your Face
Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey...
Look around this shit is going down
We came a long way to take over your town
Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space
Now show me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face
Look around this shit is going down
We came a long way to take over your town
Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space
Now tell me if you're ready if this blows up in your face
Blow, Blow, Blow, Blow...
Blows Up In Your Face
Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey...
Blows Up In Your Face
It's Going Down
It's Going Down
Look around this shit is going down
We came a long way to take over your town
Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space
Now tell me if you're ready if this blows up in your face
