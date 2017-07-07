QUINTINO & CESQEAUX - BLOW UP IN YA FACE

Quintino - Blow Up In Ya Face testo



Hey, Hey, Hey



Look around this shit is going down

We came a long way to take over your town

Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space

Now show me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face



Look around this shit is going down

We came a long way to take over your town

Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space

Now tell me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face



Hey

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your

Blows Up In Your



Blows Up In Your Face

Blows Up In Your Face

Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey...



Look around this shit is going down

We came a long way to take over your town

Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space

Now show me if you're ready, if this blows up in your face



Look around this shit is going down

We came a long way to take over your town

Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space

Now tell me if you're ready if this blows up in your face



Blow, Blow, Blow, Blow...

Blows Up In Your Face

Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey, Hey...

Blows Up In Your Face

It's Going Down

It's Going Down



Look around this shit is going down

We came a long way to take over your town

Acting like a fool like we straight from outer space

Now tell me if you're ready if this blows up in your face