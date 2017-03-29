Rihanna - Love On The Brain (Don Diablo Remix)

Don Diablo - Love On The Brain testo



And you got me like oh

What you want from me?

What you want from me?

And I tried to buy your pretty heart, but the price too high

Baby you got me like oh, mm

You love when I fall apart (fall apart)

So you can put me together

And throw me against the wall



Baby you got me like ah, woo, ah

Don't you stop loving me (loving me)

Don't quit loving me (loving me)

Just start loving me (loving me), babe



Oh, and babe I'm fist fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

That's got me feeling this way

It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good

And I can't get enough

Must be love on the brain, yeah

And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name)

No matter what I do

I'm no good without you

And I can't get enough

Must be love on the brain



Then you keep loving me

Just love me, yeah

Just love me

All you need to do is love me yeah

Got me like ah-ah-ah-ow

I'm tired of being played like a violin

What do I gotta do to get in your motherfuckin' heart?



Baby like ah, woo, ah

Don't you stop loving me (loving me)

Don't quit loving me (loving me)

Just start loving me (loving me), babe



Oh, and babe I'm fist fighting with fire

Just to get close to you

Can we burn something babe?

And I run for miles just to get a taste

Must be love on the brain

That's got me feeling this way

It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good

And I can't get enough

Must be love on the brain

And it keeps cursing my name (cursing my name)

No matter what I do

I'm no good without you

And I can't get enough

Must be love on the brain