Tchami - World to Me (feat. Luke James) testo



[Verse 1]

Baby you should know that you mean the world to me, yeah

In you I’ve found a home, a place I don’t want to leave, yeah

Oh I, now I know where I belong

Right by your side, oh I’ve been waiting too long

You mean the world to me

You mean the world to me



[Chorus]

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to

You mean the world to me



[Break]

(You mean the world to me)

(You mean the world to me)



[Verse 2]

Baby you should know, that my love will stay running deep

And even if I have to fly across all seven seas

Woah oh oh I, don’t want you to feel alone

I’m by your side, on every inch of the globe, oh



[Chorus]

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to me

Oh, oh, you mean the world to me, you mean the world to

You mean the world to me



[Outro]

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me

You mean the world to me, the world to me