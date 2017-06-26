The Chainsmokers - Young (Lyric)
The Chainsmokers - Young testo
[Verse 1]
Young
We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love
Fought about anything, everything that did is function
But we just gotta own that shit
Don't let it go like this
Maybe we can go from this, yeah
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
[Hook]
Yeah, it's hard when you're young
[Verse 2]
Caught, we were caught up in the hich, it was better than drugs
Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction
At least we both know that shit
We just gotta own that shit
I hope that we can go from this, yeah
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
[Hook]
Yeah, it's hard when you're young
Yeah, yeah, it's hard when you're young
[Chorus]
We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car
And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard
And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar
Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love
But it's hard when you're young
[Bridge: Andrew Taggart]
I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over
Say what you want, but it's hard when you're young
I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over
You say what you want, but it's hard when you're young
