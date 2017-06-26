The Chainsmokers - Young (Lyric)

The Chainsmokers - Young testo



[Verse 1]

Young

We were so young when we thought that we knew how to love

Fought about anything, everything that did is function

But we just gotta own that shit

Don't let it go like this

Maybe we can go from this, yeah



[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young



[Hook]

Yeah, it's hard when you're young



[Verse 2]

Caught, we were caught up in the hich, it was better than drugs

Too high to see that it would all lead to destruction

At least we both know that shit

We just gotta own that shit

I hope that we can go from this, yeah



[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young



[Hook]

Yeah, it's hard when you're young

Yeah, yeah, it's hard when you're young



[Chorus]

We both know I go too far like when I wrecked your car

And almost fought your father when he pushed me in the yard

And all those nights we snuck out, like to meet up at the bar

Don't worry, my love, we're learning to love

But it's hard when you're young



[Bridge: Andrew Taggart]

I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over

Say what you want, but it's hard when you're young

I'm calling you up, you tell me it's over

You say what you want, but it's hard when you're young