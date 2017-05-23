Home Video
Yellow Claw - Open (feat. Moksi & Jonna Fraser)
Yellow Claw - Open (feat. Moksi & Jonna Fraser)

Yellow Claw - Open (feat. Moksi & Jonna Fraser)

Yellow Claw - Open (feat. Moksi & Jonna Fraser) testo

Let's take a moment and see how far we can explore
Body to body, a distant we open your door
Bottle rockets are blowing, hands are exploring
Position myself, I like
Whisky makes me controlling, I care for nothing
Let go and live for a night

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me

I'll bring the motion, just let it take over your life
Shoulder to shoulder, we both feel like losing control

Bottle rockets are blowing, hands are exploring
Position myself, I like
Whisky makes me controlling, I care for nothing
Let go and live for a night

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me nothing, tell me nothing
Show me love right in the open
Tell me

