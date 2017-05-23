Yellow Claw - Open (feat. Moksi & Jonna Fraser) testo



Let's take a moment and see how far we can explore

Body to body, a distant we open your door

Bottle rockets are blowing, hands are exploring

Position myself, I like

Whisky makes me controlling, I care for nothing

Let go and live for a night



Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me



I'll bring the motion, just let it take over your life

Shoulder to shoulder, we both feel like losing control



Bottle rockets are blowing, hands are exploring

Position myself, I like

Whisky makes me controlling, I care for nothing

Let go and live for a night



Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me nothing, tell me nothing

Show me love right in the open

Tell me