ZEDD - Stay ft. Alessia Cara
[Verse 1]
Waiting for the time to pass you by
Hope the winds of change will change your mind
I could give a thousand reasons why
And I know you, and you've got to
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Make it on your own, but we don't have to grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a thousand reasons why
But you're going, and you know that
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
[Post-Chorus]
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
[Verse 2]
Won't admit what I already know
I've never been the best at letting go
I don't wanna spend the night alone
Guess I need you, and I need to
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Make it on my own, but I don't wanna grow up
We can stay forever young
Living on my sofa, drinking rum and cola
Underneath the rising sun
I could give a million reasons why
But you're going, and you know that
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
[Post-Chorus]
All you have to do is
All you have to do is stay
[Bridge]
All you have to do is stay
So stay, yeah
[Chorus]
All you have to do is stay a minute
Just take your time
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to is wait a second
Your hands on mine
The clock is ticking, so stay
All you have to do is stay
