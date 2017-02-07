Wale - Running Back (feat. Lil Wayne) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Wale - Running Back (feat. Lil Wayne) testo



[Hook: Wale]

Bitches want money stacks, I just want my percent

She told me to hit the hole, I used to play running back

You niggas be fumbling, don't you give 'em no gun again

These bitches be flying out, yeah, 'cause money be coming in

Said the money be coming in, the money be coming in

The money be coming in, the money be coming in

See you niggas just run your mouth, yeah

My niggas, we run this shit

The money be coming in, the money be coming in



[Verse 1: Wale]

Look, my bitch is on Tumblr, your bitch need a tummy tuck

Since Jesus of Nazareth, the realest you've come across

I be with killers just coming home

They only hope is me and the Quran

They only wish is for a new chain

But they stuck up in the ankle bracelet

I get the money stacked, see the moon's where it's sunny at

And I move where the realest be

And the quickest, see baby, you gettin' lapped

Yeah, the DMV on the map

That's a city, two states if you can count

I'm as real as I say, I never lie

So whenever I go, know I'm runnin' back



[Hook: Wale]

Bitches want money stacks, I just want my percent

She told me to hit the hole, I used to play running back

You niggas be fumbling, don't you give 'em no gun again

These bitches be flying out, yeah, 'cause money be coming in

Said the money be coming in, the money be coming in

The money be coming in, the money be coming in

See you niggas just run your mouth, yeah

My niggas, we run this shit

The money be coming in, the money be coming in



[Verse 2: Lil Wayne]

These bitches want money stacks

Me? I want a hundred stacks

These bitches selling their soul

Well, I want my money back

She bounce it like jumping jacks, but she got a funny ass

Look what them booty shots done to that

That bitch need her money back, Lord

She like the finer things, she said I sent her a diamond ring

She say I buy her all kinds of things

She lie about everything

I put her on time out and everything

I cut the bitch off like a thread of string

These hoes'll say about anything

'Cause they know that y'all believe everything

That's why I get high about every day

All of this fog like the weather change

Turn the strip club to a hurricane

We got that cocaine, snow flurry gang

And we do not play games 'bout money, mane

She do something strange for money, mane

Yeah, I used to play running back

I turnt that football to a money bag, I'm gone



[Hook: Wale]

Bitches want money stacks, I just want my percent

She told me to hit the hole, I used to play running back

You niggas be fumbling, don't you give 'em no gun again

These bitches be flying out, yeah, 'cause money be coming in

Said the money be coming in, the money be coming in

The money be coming in, the money be coming in

See you niggas just run your mouth, yeah

My niggas, we run this shit

The money be coming in, the money be coming in



[Outro: Lil Wayne & (Wale)]

We balling, we balling

Balling (balling), hey darling (hey darling)

Sweet darling (hey darling), you know we ballin'

We balling, Wale, fuck with me

Mula baby!

Yeah, Blue Moon, yeah

We gon' ball all season, whole season and post-season

For no reason, fuck with me