Watermät - Won't Stop (feat. Kelli-Leigh) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Watermät - Won't Stop (feat. Kelli-Leigh) testo



[Verse 1]

You're never far from the place that you wanna be

If you focus on thoughts that keep you close to your dreams

We've all been through times when we're fine

Now we're closed away

The beauty in on it is you're never far from the place



[Chorus]

'Cause we won't stop

We won't

We won't stop

We won't stop

We won't

We won't stop

We won't stop



[Verse 2]

You're never far from the place that you wanna be

If you focus on thoughts that keep you close to your dreams

We've all been through times when we're fine

Now we're closed away

The beauty in on it is you're never far from the place

'Cause we won't stop



[Chorus]

'Cause we won't stop

We won't stop

We won't

We won't stop