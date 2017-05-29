Watermät - Won't Stop (feat. Kelli-Leigh) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Watermät - Won't Stop (feat. Kelli-Leigh) testo
[Verse 1]
You're never far from the place that you wanna be
If you focus on thoughts that keep you close to your dreams
We've all been through times when we're fine
Now we're closed away
The beauty in on it is you're never far from the place
[Chorus]
'Cause we won't stop
We won't
We won't stop
We won't stop
We won't
We won't stop
We won't stop
[Verse 2]
You're never far from the place that you wanna be
If you focus on thoughts that keep you close to your dreams
We've all been through times when we're fine
Now we're closed away
The beauty in on it is you're never far from the place
'Cause we won't stop
[Chorus]
'Cause we won't stop
We won't stop
We won't
We won't stop
