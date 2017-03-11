WHYLO ft. Swedish Red Elephant - Next Summer
WHYLO ft. Swedish Red Elephant - Next Summer
Aren't starlight passing by, sixty seven summer night
You carry busy over time before now erase goodbye
This skies full of chain is light
And we're party true the night
But i keep feelin' set somehow
Cause it feel just light
Unleaving you behind
Unleaving you behind
If you come back next summer really be the same
If you come back next summer will you look my way
If you come back....... next summer
[DROOOPPP]
Unleaving you behind
Unleaving you behind
Take my bag strobe of the key
Waiting on the front
.. smoking weed
We take a last . . . long to the see
I had get's mes the party all these freeze
I had some many what's you say
And . . . wanna stay
Maybe you got we're right this time
Cause it feel just light
If you come back next summer really be the same
If you come back next summer will you look my way
If you come back....... next summer
[DROOOPPP]
Unleaving you behind
Unleaving you behind
