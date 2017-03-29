Yellow Claw - City on Lockdown (feat. Juicy J & Lil Debbie) (Video ufficiale e testo)
[Verse 1: Lil Debbie]
Roof is blazin' for me, let that motherfucker burn now
Tell these bitches watch it, it's my motheruckin' turn now
We blazin', blazin', why you hating?
Bitch, we blazin', blazin', so amazing
Everything is heat, bitch, hot chick, hot wheel
Burn it like a furnace, bitch, 'cause all I know is hot shit
We blazin', blazin', so why you waiting?
Bitch, we blazin', blazin', so amazing
[Hook]
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire
We got your city on a lockdown
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire
We 'bout to burn the fucking club down
[Drop]
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit
Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit
Bitch, I'm on fire
We 'bout to burn the fucking club down
[Verse 2: Juicy J]
You know it!
I'm so fuckin' hot, I'm so fuckin' deep
I'm so fuckin' throat, I'm singing in threes
I can't feel my face, can't stand on my feet
Damn, right I'm trippy, ain't no better way to be
Let's do it again, this time let's do more
Let's blaze out 'til we pass out and wake up on the floor
I woke up with your hoe, my dick's still in her mouth
Damn came so good, that I could not take her out
[Hook]
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire
We got your city on a lockdown
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)
Bitch, I'm on fire
We 'bout to burn the fucking club down
[Drop]
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bitch, I'm on fire
Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit
Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit
Bitch, I'm on fire
We 'bout to burn the fucking club down
