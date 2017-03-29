Yellow Claw - City on Lockdown (feat. Juicy J & Lil Debbie) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - City on Lockdown (feat. Juicy J & Lil Debbie) testo



[Verse 1: Lil Debbie]

Roof is blazin' for me, let that motherfucker burn now

Tell these bitches watch it, it's my motheruckin' turn now

We blazin', blazin', why you hating?

Bitch, we blazin', blazin', so amazing

Everything is heat, bitch, hot chick, hot wheel

Burn it like a furnace, bitch, 'cause all I know is hot shit

We blazin', blazin', so why you waiting?

Bitch, we blazin', blazin', so amazing



[Hook]

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire

We got your city on a lockdown

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire

We 'bout to burn the fucking club down



[Drop]

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit

Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit

Bitch, I'm on fire

We 'bout to burn the fucking club down



[Verse 2: Juicy J]

You know it!

I'm so fuckin' hot, I'm so fuckin' deep

I'm so fuckin' throat, I'm singing in threes

I can't feel my face, can't stand on my feet

Damn, right I'm trippy, ain't no better way to be

Let's do it again, this time let's do more

Let's blaze out 'til we pass out and wake up on the floor

I woke up with your hoe, my dick's still in her mouth

Damn came so good, that I could not take her out



[Hook]

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire

We got your city on a lockdown

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire (oh yeah)

Bitch, I'm on fire

We 'bout to burn the fucking club down



[Drop]

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bitch, I'm on fire

Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit

Bit-bit-bit-bit-bit-bit

Bitch, I'm on fire

We 'bout to burn the fucking club down