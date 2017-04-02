Home #Yellow Claw Video Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker) testo

The faster we rise, the deeper we fall
You'll never know but you have it all
Friends in the dark is all that we are

Then when the lights go on, we break up

I wanna feel you, I can't leave without you tonight, ooh
I don't want nothing if I can't be with you tonight, ooh
I can't feel your love in the morning when I wake up feeling cold inside
And I can't stop myself from falling when we do the same things every night

Look what you started, look what you done
There's nowhere to turn, nowhere to run
Just friends in the dark is all that are
But when the lights go on, we fake love

I wanna feel you, I can't leave without you tonight, ooh
I don't want nothing if I can't be with you tonight, ooh
I can't feel your love in the morning when I wake up feeling cold inside
And I can't stop myself from falling when we do the same things every night

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Yellow Claw

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs