Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Yellow Claw - Friends In the Dark (feat. Otis Parker) testo



The faster we rise, the deeper we fall

You'll never know but you have it all

Friends in the dark is all that we are



Then when the lights go on, we break up



I wanna feel you, I can't leave without you tonight, ooh

I don't want nothing if I can't be with you tonight, ooh

I can't feel your love in the morning when I wake up feeling cold inside

And I can't stop myself from falling when we do the same things every night



Look what you started, look what you done

There's nowhere to turn, nowhere to run

Just friends in the dark is all that are

But when the lights go on, we fake love



I wanna feel you, I can't leave without you tonight, ooh

I don't want nothing if I can't be with you tonight, ooh

I can't feel your love in the morning when I wake up feeling cold inside

And I can't stop myself from falling when we do the same things every night